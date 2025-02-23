Zonta Area 2 Meeting Convenes in Kathmandu

The first Area Meeting of Area 2, Zonta District 25 Biennium 2024-2026, took place in Kathmandu, Nepal, under the theme "Breaking Barriers – Transforming Lives." The meeting, attended by delegates from across the region, including 22 Zontians from Bangladesh and over 56 Zontians from Nepal, highlighted Zonta’s core values of empowerment, education, and advocacy for women and girls.

Area Director Ztn. Meera Jyoti presided over the event, which was convened by District Foundation Ambassador Co-Chair Ztn. Seema Golchha. Participating clubs reflected on their activities and renewed their commitment to driving meaningful change.

The event reaffirmed Zonta’s commitment to advocacy, service, and the empowerment of women and girls. It further reinforced Zonta International’s Climate Justice goal, highlighting the importance of sustainable action and environmental responsibility while recognizing the essential role of women in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Dr. Zareen Delawar, Governor of District 25, emphasized the critical intersection of gender equality and environmental responsibility, stating, "It is truly inspiring to connect with fellow Zontians from Nepal and Bangladesh, sharing our stories and drawing strength from one another. Together, we are united in our mission to address climate change, which affects us all—especially women and girls. By tackling this global challenge, we not only protect our environment but also pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future where women and girls can thrive, lead, and shape the world around them."

The meeting also saw the participation of Immediate Past District Governor Ztn. Shreejana Rana, District Treasurer Ztn. Khadija Afzal, District Secretary Ztn. Aniza Choudhury, Vice Area 2 Director Ztn. Zaheeda Khatoon, along with several District 25 Committee Chairs, Co-Chairs, and club presidents.

The event also featured three inspiring speakers: Lucky Chhetri, Founder of 3 Sisters Adventure Trekking, a dedicated advocate for women's empowerment; Dr. Shiba Satya Banskota from ICIMOD, who provided valuable insights on climate change and justice; and Binita Adhikari, Founder of Antardristi, who spoke passionately about supporting survivors of sexual abuse.

A proud moment for Area 2 was the recognition of Manashi Pandit from Zonta Club Kathmandu, who was honored with the Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. This recognition served as an inspiration for young women to take the lead in driving positive change.