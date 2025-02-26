Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West

The Embassy of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nepal have signed an agreement that the Government of Japan will extend grant assistance to the UNDP for the implementation of the Project for the Livelihoods Improvement and Disaster Resilience Enhancement in the Areas Affected by the Jajarkot Earthquake.

The signing ceremony took place today at the UN House in Kathmandu. The agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. MAEDA Toru, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Nepal, and Ms. Kyoko Yokosuka, Resident Representative of UNDP Nepal. This partnership underscores Japan’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake in Jajarkot, ensuring affected communities can rebuild their lives with enhanced resilience to future disasters.

The project, funded by the Government of Japan with an allocation of 250 million Japanese yen (approximately USD 1.7 million/231 million Nepali Rupees), will be implemented by UNDP Nepal. It is designed to support communities in the areas affected by the 3 November 2023 earthquake, with a particular focus on restoring livelihoods, strengthening local governance, and bolstering disaster preparedness.

Additionally, the initiative aims to create an enabling environment for long-term recovery and reconstruction, ensuring that public services disrupted by the disaster are effectively restored.

At the signing ceremony, Toru Maeda reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to helping Nepal build stronger, more resilient communities. He said, "I hope that the project will make the lives of the people of Jajarkot and West Rukum easier and more resilient to disasters.”

He expressed hope that the project would improve the lives of people in Jajarkot and West Rukum, making them more resilient to disasters. He also noted that its completion in 2026 would add to the celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between Japan and Nepal. He emphasized that this initiative would further strengthen the partnership between Japan, UNDP, and Nepal.

Ms. Kyoko Yokosuka highlighted UNDP’s dedication to working closely with all levels of government to support recovery and resilience-building efforts.

She said, “The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Karnali Province on 3 November 2023 severely impacted Jajarkot and Rukum West, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and disrupting lives and livelihoods. In response, UNDP has been actively engaged with federal, provincial, and local authorities to facilitate immediate relief, early recovery, and long-term rehabilitation efforts.

While notable progress has been achieved, continued efforts are required to advance sustainable recovery and reconstruction in the affected regions.” Building on UNDP’s previous efforts in early recovery and disaster preparedness, this project focuses on restoring livelihoods for earthquake-affected communities and strengthening risk mitigation and disaster preparedness to enhance resilience against future disasters.

At the same time, it helps address critical gaps in public service and livelihood delivery disrupted by the earthquake, as well as supporting the transition to the government’s forthcoming long-term recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation program.