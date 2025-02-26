Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnal, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnal, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Feb. 26, 2025, 9:07 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Koshi and Gandakii Provinces and rain is likely to occur in few places of hilly regions of Gandaki province. There will be partly clody to fair in Madhesh Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Importnace and Significace In Hindu Society
Feb 26, 2025
Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West
Feb 26, 2025
Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day
Feb 25, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva
Feb 25, 2025
Seven USAID Programs Halted In Nepal: Ministry of Finance
Feb 25, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki Bagmati And Koshi Provinces And Rain Is Likely In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Today's Weather: Partial Rain Likely In Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Snowfall At Pathivara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Fair In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Maha Shivaratri 2025: Importnace and Significace In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2025
Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2025
Gaza Ceasefire Deal In Doubt By Agencies Feb 26, 2025
Zelenskyy Is Coming to US on Friday: Trump By Agencies Feb 26, 2025
Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75