KOICA Organized Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Handover Ceremony

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized the KOV Handover Ceremony on February 25, 2025 in Lalitpur. The event was attended by representatives from KOICA, four new KOV recipient organizations, and the four newly arrived KOVs. The KOVs arrived in Nepal on January 20, 2025, and successfully completed their four-week adaptation training program in Lalitpur.

KOV Ms. Youngah Maeng was dispatched to the Himalayan Special School for Autism and Rehabilitation Center, Dhangadhi, Kailali in Special Education Sector, KOV Ms. Dahlsam Hong was dispatched to Suryodya Municipality Office, Ilam in Tourism sector, KOV Mr. Taekyu An was dispatched to Nepal Red Cross Society, Kaski (Provincial Blood Transfusion Services) in Lab Technology sector and Ms. Haeun Kim was dispatched to Dhaulagiri Provincial Hospital, Baglung in Nursing sector. All of them will start their volunteering service from February 27, 2025.

The objective of the KOV program is to focus more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly at the grassroots level. However, these programs aimed to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990, KOICA volunteers have been assigned to various government organizations across Nepal, both within and beyond the Kathmandu Valley, in response to requests from the Nepalese government. They have contributed in different sectors, including education, health, agriculture, IT, and tourism. To date, 410 volunteers have been dispatched to Nepal, with 3 currently serving in government institutions in the Kavre and Bhaktapur districts. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA relaunched its KOV program in December 2021, and since then, 21 volunteers have been deployed across various sectors in Nepal.

The KOICA Nepal Office has expressed its commitment to taking all necessary measures to follow health and security protocols while implementing the KOV program.