Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy With Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini Bagmati, Koshi and Gandakii Provinces and brief rain is likely to occur in few places of hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki and hilly areas of Koshi provinces. There will be partly cloudy to fair in Madhesh Province with morning mist in some areas.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.