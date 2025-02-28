French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent

The French Embassy has announced the appointment of Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador in celebration of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the historic first ascent of Annapurna.

This milestone, achieved on June 3, 1950, by French climbers Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal aided by the Franco-Nepali expedition team, will be commemorated on June 3, 2025.

As a mountaineer and photojournalist, Purnima Shrestha has a deep connection to the mountains and their stories and along with her experiences in high-altitude climbing, she incarnates the role of the Goodwill Ambassador.

The first successful ascent of Annapurna was a significant moment in mountaineering history and an important chapter in the long-standing friendship between Nepal and France. To mark the occasion, the French Embassy will organize talks, exhibitions, and discussions highlighting the impact of this achievement as well as the issues related to mountains.