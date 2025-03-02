Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav

Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav

March 2, 2025, 6:12 a.m.

Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has said Japan is Nepal's trusted friend and partner of sustainable development.

Addressing a program organized here today on the 51st anniversary of JICA Alumni Association Nepal (JAAN), Vice-President Yadav high evaluated the contribution of Japan to Nepal's development endeavors. "High-levels visit exchanged between the two countries has further strengthened relations between the two countries," he said.

Extending gratitude to the government of Japan for its significant contribution to Nepal's socio-economic development, the Vice-President mentioned that human resources development, health, agriculture development, infrastructure development, environment protection and culture sector are major prioritized sectors for economic support of Japan.

'Nepal wishes to be benefited from Japan's experience, knowledge, skill and technology. Japan's support is laudable in development of road infrastructure development with the operation of Nagdhunga tunnel route", he opined.

Initiating activities for community development in rural areas by JAAN is positive and such activities should be expanded in additional rural areas, he argued.

Similarly, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Sharat Singh Bhandari, said JAAN should play leadership role to formulate policy for the development of Nepal.

He pointed out the need of collaboration between Nepal and Japan for labour, employment and social development, adding Japan has become the major destination for Nepali labourers.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Toru Maeda expressed his gratitude for JAAN's significant contribution to strengthening and deepening the relationship between the two countries while JICA Nepal Chief Mizuki Matsuzaki praised the contribution to the Nepal-Japan relationship.

JAAN Chair Dr Ramchandra Bhusal said that Japan's support is important for Nepal's sustainable development and that in the current global environment the support of a country like Japan is even more important and necessary

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers
Mar 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces
Mar 02, 2025
Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba
Mar 01, 2025
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months
Mar 01, 2025
PADT Bids Farewell To Sadhus
Mar 01, 2025

More on National

Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Various Programs Including Day feu-de-joie in Tundikhel Organized on Mahashivaratri and Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
KOICA Organized Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Handover Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Half Million Devotees To Visit Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit By Agencies Mar 02, 2025
Zelenskyy in London for talks with PM Starmer, summit of European leaders By Agencies Mar 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2025
Guterres Expresses Deep Concern Over Likely US Funding Cuts To UN Agencies, NGOs By Agencies Mar 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75