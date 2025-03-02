Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav

Vice-President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has said Japan is Nepal's trusted friend and partner of sustainable development.

Addressing a program organized here today on the 51st anniversary of JICA Alumni Association Nepal (JAAN), Vice-President Yadav high evaluated the contribution of Japan to Nepal's development endeavors. "High-levels visit exchanged between the two countries has further strengthened relations between the two countries," he said.

Extending gratitude to the government of Japan for its significant contribution to Nepal's socio-economic development, the Vice-President mentioned that human resources development, health, agriculture development, infrastructure development, environment protection and culture sector are major prioritized sectors for economic support of Japan.

'Nepal wishes to be benefited from Japan's experience, knowledge, skill and technology. Japan's support is laudable in development of road infrastructure development with the operation of Nagdhunga tunnel route", he opined.

Initiating activities for community development in rural areas by JAAN is positive and such activities should be expanded in additional rural areas, he argued.

Similarly, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Sharat Singh Bhandari, said JAAN should play leadership role to formulate policy for the development of Nepal.

He pointed out the need of collaboration between Nepal and Japan for labour, employment and social development, adding Japan has become the major destination for Nepali labourers.

Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Toru Maeda expressed his gratitude for JAAN's significant contribution to strengthening and deepening the relationship between the two countries while JICA Nepal Chief Mizuki Matsuzaki praised the contribution to the Nepal-Japan relationship.

JAAN Chair Dr Ramchandra Bhusal said that Japan's support is important for Nepal's sustainable development and that in the current global environment the support of a country like Japan is even more important and necessary