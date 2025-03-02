Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers

Farmers here have been relieved by the snowfall and rain that has been taking place since Friday morning.

The district receives snowfall every year in winter but this year it was late to arrive. However, snow is high as one foot has fallen in different parts of the district, said Mun Bahadur Yedi, a local of Patarasi Rural Municipality-1.

Winter crops had been drying up due to lack of rain. Farmers grow barley and wheat crops depending on the rainfall. Durga Shahi, a local farmer of Hima Rural Municipality-6, said that it has been very easy to plant new apple seedlings including barley and wheat.

Deepak Singh Dhami, Information Officer of the Agricultural Development Office, said that snowfall will help with the planting of apple and walnut seedlings.

Meanwhile, air services have been disrupted in Upper Karnali including Jumla due to the snowfall. Also, long and short-distance public vehicles plying from the district headquarters Khalanga Bazaar have also been partially affected, according to Tila Karnali Yatayat.

The Meteorological Field Office has reported that 33 millimetres of rainfall has been received in the district in the last 24 hours.