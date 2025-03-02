Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers

Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers

March 2, 2025, 6:13 a.m.

Farmers here have been relieved by the snowfall and rain that has been taking place since Friday morning.

The district receives snowfall every year in winter but this year it was late to arrive. However, snow is high as one foot has fallen in different parts of the district, said Mun Bahadur Yedi, a local of Patarasi Rural Municipality-1.

Winter crops had been drying up due to lack of rain. Farmers grow barley and wheat crops depending on the rainfall. Durga Shahi, a local farmer of Hima Rural Municipality-6, said that it has been very easy to plant new apple seedlings including barley and wheat.

Deepak Singh Dhami, Information Officer of the Agricultural Development Office, said that snowfall will help with the planting of apple and walnut seedlings.

Meanwhile, air services have been disrupted in Upper Karnali including Jumla due to the snowfall. Also, long and short-distance public vehicles plying from the district headquarters Khalanga Bazaar have also been partially affected, according to Tila Karnali Yatayat.

The Meteorological Field Office has reported that 33 millimetres of rainfall has been received in the district in the last 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav
Mar 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces
Mar 02, 2025
Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba
Mar 01, 2025
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months
Mar 01, 2025
PADT Bids Farewell To Sadhus
Mar 01, 2025

More on News

St. Xavier’s College prepares Its Winner For 1 Million Dollars At Hult Prize 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Consulate General of India (Birgunj, Nepal), and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025” at Janakpurdham, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Indian Express Chief Editor and Author Raj Kamal Jha Wins “Banaras Lit Fest Award” for his Novel “The Patient in Bed Number 12 (Penguin India)” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu-Terai Expressway Is Unliely To Complete By 2083: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
ADB Capital Utilization Plan Expands Operations by 50% Over Next Decade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Ambassador Yadav Presented Her Credential To Governor General Of Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
German foreign minister warns of 'lawlessness' era following US-Ukraine summit By Agencies Mar 02, 2025
Zelenskyy in London for talks with PM Starmer, summit of European leaders By Agencies Mar 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Koshi Province And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025
Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2025
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75