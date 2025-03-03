Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins

Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins

March 3, 2025, 8:39 a.m.

The month-long fasting (aka Roja) of the Muslim community has begun today. The fast, which is considered rigorous, is observed with established rituals by the Muslim community.

The commencement of the festival is determined according to the Hijri (Urdu) calendar. According to tradition, Saturday marked the end of the month of "Shaban," and today marks the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Hijri calendar, which is celebrated with the start of fasting. The Muslim religious leaders announced that it began today, as per the Muslim community's time-honoured tradition.

The month of Ramadan is considered highly sacred in Islam. It is believed that the Quran, the holy scripture of Islam, was revealed on Earth during this month. Observing the fast (Roja) is considered highly meritorious, according to Islamic beliefs.

It is customary for all Muslims, except for children, the elderly, and the sick, to observe the fast. Fasting observers should practice celibacy throughout the month and refrain from eating or drinking from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset. The conclusion of Ramadan marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the major festivals of the community.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis
Mar 03, 2025
Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire
Mar 03, 2025
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London
Mar 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal
Mar 03, 2025
Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers
Mar 02, 2025

More on National

Japan Is Nepal’s Trusted Friend: VP Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Various Programs Including Day feu-de-joie in Tundikhel Organized on Mahashivaratri and Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
KOICA Organized Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Handover Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Japan And UNDP Signed An Agreement To Support Earthquake Recovery In Jajarkot And Rukum West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Zelenskyy's body language during meeting with Trump 'disrespectful': Waltz By Agencies Mar 03, 2025
Israel To Block Aid To Gaza 'until Hamas accepts US proposal' on ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
European Leaders, Zelenskyy Meet in London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2025
Rain and snowfall, a sigh of relief for farmers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75