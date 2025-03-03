Month-long Roja fasting of Muslims begins

The month-long fasting (aka Roja) of the Muslim community has begun today. The fast, which is considered rigorous, is observed with established rituals by the Muslim community.

The commencement of the festival is determined according to the Hijri (Urdu) calendar. According to tradition, Saturday marked the end of the month of "Shaban," and today marks the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Hijri calendar, which is celebrated with the start of fasting. The Muslim religious leaders announced that it began today, as per the Muslim community's time-honoured tradition.

The month of Ramadan is considered highly sacred in Islam. It is believed that the Quran, the holy scripture of Islam, was revealed on Earth during this month. Observing the fast (Roja) is considered highly meritorious, according to Islamic beliefs.

It is customary for all Muslims, except for children, the elderly, and the sick, to observe the fast. Fasting observers should practice celibacy throughout the month and refrain from eating or drinking from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset. The conclusion of Ramadan marks the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the major festivals of the community.