Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba

Ambassador Bharat Raj Paudyal presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at a special ceremony held in the Palacio de la Revoluciónin Havana. Ambassador Paudyal is residential Ambassador of Nepal to Canada with concurrent accreditation as non-residential ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Cuba.

The President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez warmly reciprocated the greetings to the leadership of Nepal and highlighted the cooperation between Cuba and Nepalin multilateral forums such as United Nations, G77 and China and Non-aligned Movement. He also underlined the scope of cooperation in other areas of mutual interest. He assured the Ambassador full cooperation of the Government of Cuba in the discharge of his duties as Nepali ambassador.

Ambassador Paudyal recalled with gratitude the solidarity and medical support extended by the Government and people of Cuba to Nepal during the challenging time of earthquakes in 2015. He underlined the prospects of exploring more areas of cooperation between thetwo countries coinciding the 50th year of diplomatic relations this year.