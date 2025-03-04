Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Ar At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lubini And Gandaki And Fair In Kathmandu

March 4, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy and rain is likely in few places of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Koshi, Lumbbini and Gandakii Provinces. There will be fair weather in Bagmati Province.

There will be generally cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

