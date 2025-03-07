Twenty Nepali Citizens rescued in Thailand have returned to their home country

Twenty Nepali citizens who were stranded in Thailand have been rescued by the Nepali Embassy and have returned home today. They were deceived by agents promising high-paying jobs.
The Embassy urges individuals to only seek foreign employment after obtaining a labor permit according to Nepal's government regulations. They also advise against seeking illegal employment in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand. The Embassy requests the media and civil society to help spread this message.
VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75