Helvetas Nepal Observed International Women Day 2025

Helvetas Nepal marked International Women's Day 2025 at their Bakhundol head office. Dr. Prabin Manandhar, the Country Director, cut a cake with IWD 2025 slogans. Maneesh Pradhan, the incoming Country Director, sent a message. Staff displayed IWD 2025 slogans.

Helvetas Nepal celebrated past successes and reiterated their commitment to women's empowerment. They continue to launch programs for women's rights and well-being.Many women have benefited from Helvetas Nepal’s programs and projects in different parts of the country.

Nepal has seen progress in women's rights, with women holding top leadership positions such as President. Helvetas Nepal has been a part of all these changes.

This year's theme emphasizes the need for action to achieve equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, creating a feminist future where no one is left behind.

At the core of this vision is the empowerment of the next generation, particularly youth, young women, and adolescent girls, as drivers of lasting change. By organizing a program, Helvetas Nepal has shown its solidarity with the national and international community.

The year 2025 holds significant importance in global efforts for gender equality and women's empowerment, marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

With the assistance of Helvetas Nepal, the lives of thousands of Nepalis have been transformed, with numerous testimonial cases found throughout the country.