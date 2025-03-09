Protest In Kathmandu In Support Of Former King Shah, Security Tightened

A protest in support of former King Gyanendra Shah is being held in Kathmandu on Sunday. Supporters of the restoration of the monarchy are preparing to demonstrate in Kathmandu today at the call of the RPP.

Former King Shah, who is in Pokhara, is returning to Kathmandu today. Along with welcoming him, supporters of the monarchy are demonstrating at Tribhuvan International Airport. Shah is preparing to return to Kathmandu around 3 pm.

Accordingly, the police have tightened security in Kathmandu. "Today, 12-13 hundred more police personnel have been deployed than before," said Apelraj Bohara, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Police Range. "Preparations are underway to deploy other security forces in the same proportion."

The activities of the monarchy restoration parties have also intensified internal discussions within the two ruling parties, the Nepali Congress and the UML.

They are holding discussions centered in Baluwatar on how to quell the activities of the monarchists and what the role of the government should be.

Following the statemnet of former King Gyanendra Shah, the RPP, RPP Nepal, Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Mahabhiyaan, National Power Nepal, Royal Youth Power Nepal, Shiv Sena Nepal, ATF, RTF, Bir Gorkhali Abhiyan, and other royal and Hindu groups are holding a welcoming program for former King Gyanendra Shah today.

RPP leader Gyanendra Shahi informed that some prominent leaders will go to the airport for the welcome program, but since there will be a large crowd, there will be a queue outside the main gate outside the airport.