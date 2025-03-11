Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

March 11, 2025, 8:38 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Karnali, Lumbini and Madhesh Province and generally cloudy to with rain in few places of Gandaki, Sudur Paschim, and Koshi and Bagmati provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

