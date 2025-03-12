Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Offers Prayers At Baidyanath Dham

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba, who left for India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. As Minister Rana mentioned on social media, she also offered prayers at the Basukinath Temple located there in addition to Baba Baidyanath Dham.

She also expressed her gratitude to the temple management committee and the temple's chief priest.

Minister DR. Deuba is also scheduled to deliver a statement at the Raisina Dialogue during his visit to India.

It is understood that he will also invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sagarmatha Dialogue in Nepal if he gets the chance.

“I have visited Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India, and offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham as well as the Basukinath Temple located there.

For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone, including the temple management committee and the chief priest of the temple,” writes Dr. Deuba in her X.