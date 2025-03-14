Foreign Minister Rana in Delhi, Likely To Meet Indian External Affairs Minister

March 14, 2025, 8:26 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Thursday afternoon.

She reached New Delhi today after visiting and offering prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, India.

Minister Dr Rana was welcomed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by Manu Mahawar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, India, and Dr Shankar Sharma, Nepali Ambassador to India.

Minister Dr. Rana will participate in the Raisina Dialogue organized by The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India from March 17 to 19 in New Delhi.

Minister Dr. Rana is scheduled to address Nepal on behalf of the program, which will be inaugurated on March 17, by participating in separate sessions titled

