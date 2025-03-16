Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Gandaki, Koshi With Brief Rain In Kathmandu

March 16, 2025, 8:34 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Lumbini, Madhesh and plain areas of Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

