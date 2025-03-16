Zonta Club Kathmandu Honors Inspirational Women on Yellow Rose Day

Zonta Club Kathmandu celebrated the global International Women's Day as Yellow Rose Day, recognizing extraordinary achievements of women.

As part of this signature event of the Club it honored exceptional women who have made an indelible mark in their respective fields and who continue to inspire young girls and women to pursue their dreams.

Bina Rana, President of the Zonta Club Kathmandu said, "Yellow Rose Day is a celebration of resilience, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of gender equity.

In line with this year’s IWD’s Campaign theme #AccelerateAction, today we honor extraordinary women in Nepal who have broken barriers, challenged norms, and inspired change in their homes, workplace and communities.

Their contributions remind us that progress is possible and when we recognize and uplift them it inspires others towards accelerating their actions."

Award Recipients: Unsung Heroes Award is given to· Bivisha Mathema Shrestha ·Binita Adhikari, Sunita Chidimar, Arika Gurung and Princess Helen Shah Inspirational Woman of the Year to Shyam Badan Shrestha and Amar Rana Game Changer Award to Palesha Goverdhan.

Indrakala Scholarship for Women in Aerospace (2025) goes to Ankita Bhattarai and : Oshika Shrestha received Jyoti Scholarship for Women in Business (2025).

Jyoti Scholarship for Women in STEM: Anupa Baral, Indrakala Scholarship for Young Women in Public Affairs Smriti Kunwar.

Likewise, Babita Basnet, Sonila Awale and Charu Chadha received the Leadership in Media Award recognized three distinguished women editors for their contributions to journalism and advocacy in Gender and Social Inclusion, Climate Change and Business and Finance respectively.

This year the International Women’s Day theme "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” emphasizes the need for collective action to unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for all women and girls. It highlights the importance of empowering youth—particularly young women and adolescent girls—as key drivers of a future where no one is left behind. Through these awards, Zonta Club Kathmandu reaffirms its commitment towards building a Better world for women and girls.