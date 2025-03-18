Achyut Wagle Appointed As KU Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Dr. Achyut Wagle has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Kathmandu University.

He was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

He took over as acting vice-chancellor after the term of Vice-Chancellor Bhola Thapa ended on Magh 4. Before that, he was the registrar of KU.

A three-member committee formed to recommend names for the post of vice-chancellor of KU had recommended three names.

Committee coordinator Dr. Suresh Raj Sharma, members Dr. Arjun Karki and Janardan Nepal had recommended names separately. The names of those they had recommended were kept secret.