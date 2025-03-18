India Is Behind The Recent Pro-monarchist Upsurges In Nepal: CPN UML

Ruling CPN UML claims that recent pro-monarchist upsurges in Nepal are being supported by India.The ruling party has determined that former King Gyanendra Shah and his supporters have intensified their efforts to undermine the republic of Nepal, with the encouragement of India.

During a secretariat meeting at the party office in Chyasal on Monday, a special resolution was passed, and this conclusion was reached. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, emphasized the importance of united efforts by republicans to counter the monarchist movement against the Federal Republic.

UML Vice President Ashtalakshmi Shakya stated to Ratopati, "The UML believes that the recent actions and strategies of former King Shah and his supporters are a deliberate attempt to weaken the republic, instigated by someone. Our party is of the opinion that India is the driving force behind these pro-monarchy activities."

Without any instigation, there would not have been a surge in efforts at this time to reinstate the monarchy or the king. The political landscape in Nepal has been unsettled by the recent statement made by former King Gyanendra Shah on Falgun 7 (February 19) and the royalist demonstration on Falgun 25 (March 9). The sight of a

large crowd of supporters at Tribhuvan International Airport welcoming former King Shah upon his arrival in Kathmandu from Pokhara has emboldened royalists to rally around the idea of restoring the monarchy and a Hindu nation. To this end, they have announced the formation of a committee led by former Panchayat Nawaraj Subedi. With the royalists ramping up their activities, there is a growing concern that the Nepali populace may turn against the pro-republican political parties.

While the monarchists and pro-Punchash may try to overthrow the democratic republic and regress the country, their efforts are unlikely to succeed. Republicans feel it is important to educate the public on the distinctions between monarchy and democracy.

The historic Constituent Assembly established a federal democratic republic after realizing that monarchy and democracy are incompatible. The monarchy had repeatedly infringed on people's rights and veered towards totalitarianism, going against previous agreements.

UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali emphasized that any attempt to reverse the people's decision and regress the country will fail.

Republican supporters are united in thwarting these efforts, as there is an ongoing push by monarchists to undermine achievements, create a negative narrative, dampen morale, and use these tactics to steer the country towards undemocratic practices.

The CPN UML stated that Nepal has made significant progress since the establishment of democracy, despite challenges such as armed conflict, a lengthy transition period, and natural disasters like earthquakes. The party emphasized achievements in physical infrastructure, the social sector, living standards, and international relations.

The UML acknowledged that there is still work to be done. The party also highlighted the importance of rejecting the notion of hereditary rule based on innate superiority in the 21st century. The CPN (UML) reaffirmed its commitment to defending the Constitution of Nepal and the accomplishments it has enshrined, including a federal democratic republic, an inclusive system, and social justice.

The UML has expressed its commitment to advancing the effective implementation of the constitution, ensuring political stability, good governance, efficient service delivery, economic development, and reform. The party is also focused on enhancing the democratic system by evaluating the past decade of constitution implementation Ratopati online reports.

Vice President Shakya emphasized the UML's serious approach to the issue of restoring the monarchy and preserving the king's legacy, despite the historical context of the monarchy. Shakya pointed out the significance of the photos from the royalist demonstration on Falgun 25, highlighting that the republic of Nepal was established for the benefit of the Nepalese people and not for any other group.

She noted that there is discontent among some individuals regarding Nepal's constitution and the Chukche map, with attempts to manipulate them persisting.

In this context, the UML is concerned that political parties, which used to prioritize stability, are now embroiled in internal conflicts instead of focusing on promoting positive change and advancing Nepal's prosperity and strength. This situation could potentially be exploited by national and international actors.

"It appears that supporters of the republic have also veered off course from the primary goal of strengthening the federal democratic republic and promoting development and good governance," Shakya remarked. "It is imperative for republicans to come together to safeguard the republic and advance the nation without being distracted by trivial issues."

The UML has also determined that leaders should stress the importance of educating, explaining, and raising awareness among the public through parliament about the activities of royalists. "The UML has emphasized the need to disseminate awareness from parliament down to the grassroots level to protect the rights of the people," Shakya stated Ratopati online writes..