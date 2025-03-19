IGP Deepak Thapa Receives Insignia

March 19, 2025, 8:47 a.m.

Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadee conferred an insignia of the Inspector General of Police (IGP0 on Deepak Thapa amidst a special function held at the Home Ministry on Tuesday morning.

The government on Monday evening promoted and appointed him as the 31st IGP of Nepal Police to head the command of nearly 80,000 police personnel.

With Thapa’s appointment as IGP, the second and third senior-most AIGs, Sudip Giri and Tek Bahadur Tamang, will now retire from their AIG positions.

Thapa, Giri, and Tamang had all joined the police service together as Police Inspectors on September 4, 1995. They will all retire in six months.

According to the Police Regulations, Thapa will remain in police leadership until September 3, 2025. However, if the proposed Federal Police Act, which has been tabled in the Parliament, is passed, his and other senior officers' tenure could be extended.

IGP Thapa vows to strive for system in police force

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deepak Thapa has said that he will make every effort to establish a system within the police force.

Speaking at the insignia conferring ceremony organised at the Ministry of Home Affairs, IGP Thapa said, “I will strive to establish a system in the police organisation, not favouritism.”

Emphasizing fair evaluation of performance for career development and promotion, the newly appointed IGP assured that police personnel would not suffer during promotion processes.

Thapa stated, “I want to assure you that police personnel should not face any distress during promotions.”

After serving in the police force for 29 years and six months, Thapa said that the highest rank he achieved was not just a matter of pride but also a serious responsibility bestowed upon him by the government.

He further stated, “I will work without any prejudice against police personnel.”

Highlighting that the police force exists to serve societal needs, Thapa pointed out that internal weaknesses cannot be concealed to bring about improvements.

He declared that there is no need to wait for an auspicious time to initiate reforms within the police force and said, “I will begin the reforms with myself.”

