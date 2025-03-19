Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Janakpur, Dhangadhi Pokhara And Biratnagar

March 19, 2025, 7:48 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Gandaki, Bagmati, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces and mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathmandu Valley.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

