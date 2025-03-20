We Will Resolve the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani Issues Through Diplomatic Channels: Prime Minister

We Will Resolve the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani Issues Through Diplomatic Channels: Prime Minister

March 20, 2025, 5:28 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the territories including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani will be resolved through diplomatic channels with India.

Speaking at a question-and-answer session with lawmakers at the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday, he said that the problem could not be resolved because India refused to understand the report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) jointly formed by Nepal and India.

He countered by asking, "If Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura were included in Nepal's map even before 1962, how did they get removed?" He said that the border dispute with India should be resolved permanently through diplomatic dialogue and negotiations so that it does not become a problem for anyone.

He said, "Before 1962, our map was also the same and that territory was under Nepal's control. The map as it is now was the same before. Why was Nepal's map changed after that, who changed it? This problem can be resolved through diplomatic negotiations."

