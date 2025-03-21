Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Singh Meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A meeting was held between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhesh Pradesh Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh on Thursday.

Chief Minister Singh gave the information by writing on social media, but he did not reveal where it happened.

"During the meeting, discussions were held on Janakpurdham, the holy land of Janani Janaki, as well as the vast potential for religious, cultural and tourism development of Madhesh Province," he wrote on social media.

”The meeting focused on the development of the Ramayana Circuit and Sita Circuit, making Janakpurdham a must-see destination for the countless tourists who visit Ayodhya to visit Ramlala, and the support of the Uttar Pradesh government for promoting religious tourism in Madhesh Province. The meeting was very positive and meaningful,” chief minister Singh wrote in his Face book Wall.