Nepal’s Exports Surge By 57 Percent

Nepal’s export has significant increased in exports of soybean and sunflower oil during the review period contributed to the increase in Nepal's overall exports.

Soybean oil amounts half of month's total exports

The country has exported soybean oil worth Rs. 47.94 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year while it had exported soybean oil worth only Rs. 754 million during the same period last fiscal year. Soybean oil worth Rs. 15.53 billion has been exported in a single month of Falgun of the current fiscal year. The share of soybean oil in the total export is 30 per cent during the review period.

Similarly, the export of sunflower increased to Rs. 7.9 billion during the review period as compared to same period last fiscal year.

Sunflower oil worth Rs. 148 million had been imported during the first eight months of the last fiscal year.

During the review period, the export of palm oil has decreased to Rs. 1.64 billion. The palm oil worth Rs. 4.63 billion had been exported during the first eight months of the last fiscal year.

Similarly, carpet worth Rs. 8.13 billion, tea and coffee worth Rs. 3.5 billion and cardamom worth Rs. 5.84 billion have been exported during the review period.

Likewise, petroleum products about worth Rs. 176 billion have been imported during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

Goods worth above Rs. 158 billion have been exported during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2024/25.

According to the trade statistics based on first eight months of the current fiscal year made public by the Department of Customs on Thursday, Nepal has exported goods around Rs. 158.17 billion by mid-March of the current fiscal year.

The export of goods has surged by 57.20 per cent during the review months as compared to same period of last fiscal year.

Goods worth Rs.100.61 billion had been exported during the first eight months of the last fiscal year 2023/24.

Goods worth almost Rs. 30 billion have been exported from the country in a single month of Falgun (from February 13 to March 13, 2025).

The country's export sector has recorded impressive growth during the eight months of the 2024/25 fiscal year, reflecting a healthy performance in the country’s foreign trade.