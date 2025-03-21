US to hold talks with Russia, Ukraine on Monday

March 21, 2025, 7:51 a.m.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold separate talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The move comes after they agreed to a partial US-brokered ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that US and Russian officials will have working-level talks in Riyadh.

The Russian delegation will be led by Grigory Karasin, the head of the international affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the head of the Federal Security Service, or FSB.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the upcoming talks at a news conference in Oslo.

He also pushed back against US President Donald Trump's idea that the US should take over Ukraine's nuclear power plants. Zelenskyy said: "All nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine. It's a state nuclear power plant, it's not private here. That's the way it is with nuclear energy in Ukraine."

Trump told him during a phone call on Wednesday that American ownership would provide the best protection for the energy infrastructure.

