China Welcomes Nepal’s Enhanced Participation In The SCO: Ambassador Chen

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said China welcomes Nepal’s enhanced participation in the SCO.

In his article recently published in The Rising Nepal, he said China stands ready to work with Nepal to uphold the “Shanghai Spirit”, jointly build a brighter future for the SCO, and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Ambassador Chen said the SCO provides Nepal with a multilateral platform to engage in regional security, economic development, and cultural exchanges with member states and other dialogue partners. Nepal officially attained SCO dialogue partner status on March 22, 2016. “This engagement not only benefits Nepal’s domestic progress but also elevates its international influence.”

"China aims to host a fruitful summit. The 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit marked a milestone in the organisation's development. In 2025, China will once again deliver a successful summit characterised by friendship, unity, and tangible outcomes, steering the SCO into a new phase of high-quality development marked by greater solidarity, collaboration, vitality, and impact."