Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Janakpurdham

March 24, 2025, 8:10 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy in hilly areas of Gandaki and Koshi Provinces.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in all over Nepal.

