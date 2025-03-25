Global IME Bank organizes programs targeting students and youth in all seven provinces on the occasion of Global Money Week 2025

Global IME Bank Limited has conducted financial literacy programs targeting students and youth on a week-long basis around Global Money Week 2025.

The bank has conducted various financial literacy programs targeting youth and students in all seven provinces.

More than 6,000 students and youth participated in various programs organized by the bank nationwide on the occasion of Global Money Week 2025.

In addition, Global IME Bank employees participated in programs organized by Nepal Rastra Bank and other organizations with banners promoting financial awareness.

Global IME Bank aims to run financial literacy and digital banking promotion programs through all its 355 branches.

The program provides information on topics related to savings, loans, remittances, digital banking, insurance, investments, additional banking services, financial fraud, and financial discipline.