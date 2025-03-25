Minister Sarat Singh Bhandari Inagurates Kathmandu Technical School (KTS), aims to produce 10,000 skilled manpower annually

IME Group and IXI Corp have launched a technical school in Kathmandu to meet the demand for skilled manpower in the job market.

Minister for Labor, Employment and Social Security Sarat Singh Bhandari inaugurated the school at a special ceremony organized on the premises of Kathmandu Technical School in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

This school will conduct training in more than three dozen employment-oriented and self-employment-oriented disciplines, including hospitality, culinary arts, caregiving, barista, bar tending, and more.

The school aims to produce more than 100,000 skilled manpower and professionals in the next decade.

In its two and a half decade business journey, IME Group has operated numerous industries and projects in the banking and financial sector, insurance, tourism and hospitality, tourism infrastructure, hydropower, manufacturing, and other sectors.

More than 25,000 people have been directly employed in companies under the IME Group. The group has also helped the same number or more become self-employed.

IXI Corp works in the areas of alternative investment, alternative energy, alternative education, technology, and public policy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister Bhandari said that the government has prioritized partnerships with the private sector as only a combination of skills, employment, entrepreneurship, and capital can solve the problems of unemployment and poverty.

He said that the production of technical human resources is a priority for the government. He said that the government is ready to support the private sector in skill development and production of technical human resources.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and IME Group, said that with the formal operation of this Kathmandu Technical School, IME Group has now moved forward in the field of technical manpower production.

He said that this school will play an important role in providing employment or self-employment to thousands of additional youth.

"We expect this school, established with the goal of ushering in a new era in technical and vocational education in Nepal, to make a positive contribution, especially in employment, education, society, and the overall economy," he said.

"We have set a goal of producing more than 100,000 skilled manpower and professionals in the next decade. For this, this school will conduct training in more than three dozen employment-oriented and self-employment-oriented disciplines," he said.

He said that the government should also encourage and support the establishment and operation of technical schools and training centers. Stating that the biggest challenge facing Nepal at present is unemployment and youth exodus, Chairman Dhakal said that skill development is the solution.

"Even if you don't want to be employed or self-employed in your home country and want to go abroad, if you have the skills, you can get a good job and a high wage or salary. This will also have a positive impact on the amount of remittances the country currently receives."

Kathmandu Technical School (KTS) Chairman Manoj Poudel said that the school inaugurated today will help in achieving the government's goal of producing 100,000 skilled manpower in the next ten years.

He also said that KTS aims to provide world-class training and education to the youth. This school will not only prepare them for employment abroad, but will also create various opportunities within Nepal, he said.

He said that KTS has adopted a policy of collaborating with local and national industries as well as international partners to enable its students to compete on a global scale.

The program was attended by representatives from the Government of Nepal, the private sector, foreign diplomatic missions and donor agencies, and other stakeholders.