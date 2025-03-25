PM Oli, Deuba And Prachanda Discuss transitional justice

A meeting of the top leaders of the major three political parties is underway on contemporary political issues including transitional justice (TJ).

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' participated at the meeting taking place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar.

On the occasion, Home Minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak, Maoist Centre leaders Shakti Basnet and Khimlal Devkota, PM Oli's advisor Agni Kharel and other leaders were present.