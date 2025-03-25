Women As Drivers Of Change In Clean Energy Transition

An experienced e-rikshaw driver (one of the trainers), guiding participants during the training session.

In Nepal, where public transportation is an essential part of daily life, electric rickshaws (e-rickshaws) are gaining popularity, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas of the Terai region. These battery-operated vehicles are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective, making them a practical solution for both passengers and drivers. Due to, ease of operation, good income, flexible working hours, many women in Dhangadhi have embraced e-rickshaw driving, enabling them to achieve financial independence and enter a field traditionally dominated by men.

Recognizing both the potential of clean energy technologies and the high initial investment cost, Srijanshil Cooperative has been working to make renewable energy technologies including e-rikshaws more accessible and affordable.The cooperative has introduced loan schemes and, more recently, launched an e-rickshaw driving training programwith the support of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme-Green Recovery and Empowerment with Energy in Nepal (REEEP-GREEN)through the sustainable energy challenge fund. The objective of this initiative is to promote distributed renewable energy technologies while creating new economic opportunities for women.

Theoretical session on traffic rules conducted by local traffic police

Towards the end of February, the cooperative held a four-day training session in Dhangadhi, providing 19 women and 1 man with driving lessons to help them navigate the roads with confidence. The training covered both theoretical and practical sessions with hands-on driving practice. To ensure effective learning, the cooperative hired two trainers, one of whom was an experienced female e-rickshaw driver, serving as both an instructor and an inspiration for the trainees. Additionally, local traffic officers provided valuable insights on road safety laws and regulations, reinforcing the importance of responsible driving.

For many women, the training was a transformative experience.One trainee shared, “Driving is a new skill for us. Some of us didn’t even know how to ride a bicycle and now we are able to drive the rikshaw independently on the road.” While many women felt confident in their new skills by the end of the four-day program, few expressed the need for additional practice sessions to boost their confidence.

“gained a new skill and built our confidence. Now, we feel that we can achieve anything we set our minds to!”

As per the cooperative, since formal e-rickshaw driving courses were unavailable in driving institutions, the cooperative took the initiative to offer practical training along with loan support

Recognizing this, the cooperative has plans to extend the duration of future training sessions and also introduce a maintenance session to help drivers troubleshoot minor technical issues. The women from the first batch who require extra practice will also be included in the upcoming classes. As per the cooperative, “Our ultimate goal (of the event) is to support women in obtaining their driving licenses and empower them to adopt e-rickshaw driving as a stable profession.”

After the completion of training events, the cooperative will offer loans to total 120 people enabling them to purchase their own e-rickshaws. The participants are eager to obtain their driver’s licenses, with most expressing plans to buy an e-rickshaw within six months. Some women previously engaged only in household work shared their excitement about the opportunity and said, “Driving e-rikshaw will provide us with an independent income source. It will reduce our dependency on our husbands.”

Reports suggest that driving electric rickshaws is a viable and sustainable source of income for men and women in Dhangadi.The cooperative confidently said “With the income from e-rickshaw driving, the women will be able to repay their vehicle loans easily while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.We want to focus on supporting women to play a leading role in the energy transition.”The first batch of loan disbursements is scheduled for the end of March.

As more women step into the world of e-rickshaw driving, they are not only transforming their own lives but also challenging societal norms and proving that professional driving is not just a man's domain. With continued support from Shrijanshil Cooperative, this initiative is set to promote clean energy technologies, uplift more women, providing them with the skills, financial backing, and confidence needed to succeed in a growing, sustainable industry.Beyond electric rikshaw, the cooperative is also promoting solar water pumps and biogas, under their renewable energy loan products with the support of REEEP-GREEN.

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme – Green Recovery and Empowerment with Energy in Nepal (REEEP-GREEN) is a technical cooperation project co-funded by the Federal Republic of Germany (BMZ) and the European Union (EU). The project aims to enhance the planning and implementation conditions for renewable energy and energy efficiency measures in Nepal. It is implemented by GIZ and its partners, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation (MoEWRI) and Alternative Energy Promotion Centre.This Action is a part of the Team Europe Initiative(TEI) on “Green Recovery”.