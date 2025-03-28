Police Fired Tear Gas To Control Pro-Monarchst Movemnet In Tinkune

The Tinkune Area of Kathmandu has become tense due to the pro-monarchy movement.

The situation has become tense as protesters tried to break through the police cordon and move towards New Baneshwor by throwing stones.

In the process, the police have fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters. Protesters supporting former King Gyanendra Shah have vandalized a person's house in Tinkune, Kathmandu.

Some houses in Tinkune have been damaged when protesters threw stones at them. Royalists have taken to the streets demanding the return of the monarchy.

