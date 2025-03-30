RPP Leaders Mishra and Rana allowed to be detained for 5 days

RPP Leaders Mishra and Rana allowed to be detained for 5 days

March 30, 2025, 8:47 p.m.

The Kathmandu District Court has allowed the detention of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhaval Shumsher Rana for 5 days.

Former journalist Mishra was also sorked in BBC as a journalist for long time before joining the politics. The police had arrested them to investigate the Tinkune incident that took place on Chaitra 15. They were produced in court today for an extension of their remand. The police have filed a case against Mishra, Rana and 11 others on charges of committing crimes against the state.

However, police released spokesperson of Monarchy Revival Moment Swagat Nepal on the ground that he was not in the meeting during the incident.

