Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project Handed Over Ambulances

The Nepal Water and Energy Development Company (NWEDC), the promoter of the 216MW Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project, sponsored by the Korean state-owned utility company KOEN as the main shareholder, has donated two ambulances to rural municipalities in the district.

These two well-equipped, modern health ambulances have been provided to facilitate the transportation of local patients from rural municipalities to nearby hospitals in Battar and Kathmandu for medical treatment.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Rasuwa, Byeongsoo Min, CEO of NWEDC, stated that the company has provided ambulances worth NPR 2.5 million each as part of its Community Support Program (CSP) for remote villages in the project-affected area. Ministry of the Heath and population has provided the exemption on taxes as per GON regulations on import of the Ambulances.

The clearances of the Ambulance to Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality already received and for the Uttargaya is in process. Min emphasized that the project remains committed to supporting local communities, having already implemented multiple CSP initiatives, and seeks continued cooperation from local residents for the successful and timely completion of the project. CEO Min affirmed the commitment to implementing the CSP in collaboration with the local community.

Similarly, the Chairman of Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality, Buchung Tamang, highlighted the significant health benefits the ambulances would bring to affected communities in remote regions of the project area. Mr. Tamang acknowledged and appreciated the company's contribution to the affected area.

The local health posts in these rural municipalities will be responsible for operating the ambulances. The ceremony, organized by the company, was attended by Ward Chairmen of Amachhodingmo 1 and 2, Indigenous People Governing Board General Secretary and members together with other local community leaders.

About 170 million rupees have been spent so far through community support in the affected areas of Upper Trishuli-1 hydroelectric power project of 216 MW net capacity under construction in Rasuwa district.

The promoter of the project, Nepal Water and Energy Development Company Pvt. Ltd., through programs such as education, health, drinking water, road infrastructure, culture, distribution of relief, livelihood and income growth under CSP, institutional social responsibility and indigenous people plan (IPP) programs. It has been helping the affected areas.

With direct foreign investment led by Korean companies, structures including dams of Haku Project in Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality-1 of Rasuwa and underground power plants in Uttargaigaon Municipality-1 are under construction. As of now, the physical progress of the project is 56%. The project is expected to complete by December 2026.

The generated electricity is used for domestic consumption. Upper Trishuli-1 is the largest project under construction with direct foreign investment.