PM Oli Meets PM Modi In Thailand

Prime Minister Oli meets Indian counterpart Modi in Bangkok Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi held a one-on-one meeting in Bangkok on Friday.

According to information given by a source close to the Prime Minister, the two top leaders met at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Bangkok, where Modi is staying. It is said that the meeting lasted for about 35 minutes. Indian Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bangkok on Thursday.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bangkok. India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology. We also talked about some of the key positive outcomes from this year’s BIMSTEC Summit, especially in areas of disaster management and maritime transport,” writes Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his X wall.

“Had a warm and heartfelt meeting with my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Our discussions were highly meaningful and constructive. I express my appreciation over this cordial exchange,” writes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Prime Minister Oli left for Bangkok on Tuesday, March 19. He arrived in Bangkok to attend the BIMSTEC meeting. He held formal bilateral talks with Thai Prime Minister Pei Thong Than Shinawatra on the 20th.

Earlier, in October, Prime Minister Oli and his Indian counterpart Modi had met when he was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. However, Prime Minister Oli has not received an invitation to visit India since coming to power.