Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar

A team from Nepal, including high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to provide relief supplies worth about 27 tons to the Myanmar government on Wednesday.

For that, the Nepali delegation will leave for Myanmar on Wednesday night. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba informed that high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Nepal will participate and hand over relief materials to Myanmar. More than 3,000 people died in a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar last Friday.

The government had requested a list of essential items for earthquake-hit Myanmar. According to the list provided by Myanmar, there are food, medicines, and medical teams, and the necessary relief materials are being provided, she said.

Earlier, a team of Nepali Army doctors has already gone to Myanmar. Minister Dr. Deuba informed that 27 tons of materials have been collected by the private sector and the government and the same materials will be handed over.

Minister Dr. Deuba said, "Since our embassy is in Myanmar, we contacted the government there and brought a list of what goods you need, including food, medicines, and medical teams."