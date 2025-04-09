Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar

Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar

April 9, 2025, 6:54 p.m.

A team from Nepal, including high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to provide relief supplies worth about 27 tons to the Myanmar government on Wednesday.

For that, the Nepali delegation will leave for Myanmar on Wednesday night. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba informed that high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Nepal will participate and hand over relief materials to Myanmar. More than 3,000 people died in a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar last Friday.

The government had requested a list of essential items for earthquake-hit Myanmar. According to the list provided by Myanmar, there are food, medicines, and medical teams, and the necessary relief materials are being provided, she said.

Earlier, a team of Nepali Army doctors has already gone to Myanmar. Minister Dr. Deuba informed that 27 tons of materials have been collected by the private sector and the government and the same materials will be handed over.

Minister Dr. Deuba said, "Since our embassy is in Myanmar, we contacted the government there and brought a list of what goods you need, including food, medicines, and medical teams."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha
Apr 09, 2025
There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka
Apr 09, 2025
Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident
Apr 09, 2025
Nepal’s Economy Will Likely To Grow By 4.4 In Fiscal Year 2025: ADB
Apr 09, 2025
Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister
Apr 09, 2025

More on News

Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
PM OLI MEETS PM MODI: No Progress By Keshab Poudel 14 hours, 32 minutes ago
RPP Protest in Balkhu, President Lingden Address By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
PM OLI’S THAILAND VISIT: Flip Flop By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 14 hours ago
Researchers From Tel Aviv University have developed an innovative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Nepal’s Economy Will Likely To Grow By 4.4 In Fiscal Year 2025: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission By Agencies Apr 09, 2025
China, EU Vow To Cooperate In Safeguarding Free Trade By Agencies Apr 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75