Indian Agriculture Minister Chauhan calls on PM Oli

The Indian Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday.

Minister Chauhan, who is currently in Nepal to attend a meeting of agriculture ministers of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), called on PM Oli at the latter's official residence, Baluwatar.

Referring to dimensions of the traditional relations between Nepal and India, Minister Chauhan stressed the need for bilateral cooperation to augment the modernization of agriculture, food security and economic development.

The bilateral agreements and joint working mechanism should be forwarded and for which he was ready to work in a dynamic manner with equal concern on pressing issues.

He argued that the recent meeting between Nepali Prime Minister Oli and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, Thailand, was an opportunity to create a promising future for the two countries.

On the occasion, PM Oli expressed the view that the two neighbours should move forward together for economic development, including modernization of agricultural sector.

He reminded the Indian Agriculture Minister that the meeting with the Indian counterpart in Thailand created an atmosphere of trust to move ahead together for economic development. Oli stressed the need to embrace the changing global environment and unite for national, regional and international interests.

PM'S Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava were also present in the meeting.(RSS)