Indian Agriculture Minister Chauhan calls on PM Oli

Indian Agriculture Minister Chauhan calls on PM Oli

April 10, 2025, 7:01 a.m.

The Indian Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday.

Minister Chauhan, who is currently in Nepal to attend a meeting of agriculture ministers of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), called on PM Oli at the latter's official residence, Baluwatar.

Referring to dimensions of the traditional relations between Nepal and India, Minister Chauhan stressed the need for bilateral cooperation to augment the modernization of agriculture, food security and economic development.

The bilateral agreements and joint working mechanism should be forwarded and for which he was ready to work in a dynamic manner with equal concern on pressing issues.

He argued that the recent meeting between Nepali Prime Minister Oli and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok, Thailand, was an opportunity to create a promising future for the two countries.

On the occasion, PM Oli expressed the view that the two neighbours should move forward together for economic development, including modernization of agricultural sector.

He reminded the Indian Agriculture Minister that the meeting with the Indian counterpart in Thailand created an atmosphere of trust to move ahead together for economic development. Oli stressed the need to embrace the changing global environment and unite for national, regional and international interests.

PM'S Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava were also present in the meeting.(RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar
Apr 10, 2025
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Thanked US President Trump For His Support To Israel
Apr 10, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directs NEA Officials To Clear Dues Of Dedicated And Trunk Lines Under Lal Commission Report
Apr 10, 2025
Remittance inflows up by 9.4% and Inflation down to 3.75% in mid-March: NRB
Apr 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar
Apr 10, 2025

More on National

Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 40 minutes ago
Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Thanked US President Trump For His Support To Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directs NEA Officials To Clear Dues Of Dedicated And Trunk Lines Under Lal Commission Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Remittance inflows up by 9.4% and Inflation down to 3.75% in mid-March: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Trump Announces 90-day Pause In Reciprocal Tariffs, Except For China By Agencies Apr 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75