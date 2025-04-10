Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba inspected the consignments of relief materials ready to be sent to Myanmar on Wednesday.
With support of private sector, the Government of Nepal has sent food items, medicines, clothes, tents, kitchen utensils etc. as support to earthquake affected population in Myanmar.
The materials were sent through a special chartered plane of Nepal Airlines.
VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75