Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar

Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar

April 10, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba inspected the consignments of relief materials ready to be sent to Myanmar on Wednesday.

With support of private sector, the Government of Nepal has sent food items, medicines, clothes, tents, kitchen utensils etc. as support to earthquake affected population in Myanmar.

The materials were sent through a special chartered plane of Nepal Airlines.

GoFgFeiXEAAfHCH.jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Thanked US President Trump For His Support To Israel
Apr 10, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directs NEA Officials To Clear Dues Of Dedicated And Trunk Lines Under Lal Commission Report
Apr 10, 2025
Remittance inflows up by 9.4% and Inflation down to 3.75% in mid-March: NRB
Apr 10, 2025
Indian Agriculture Minister Chauhan calls on PM Oli
Apr 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar
Apr 10, 2025

More on National

Indian Agriculture Minister Chauhan calls on PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 40 minutes ago
Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Thanked US President Trump For His Support To Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Energy Minister Khadka Directs NEA Officials To Clear Dues Of Dedicated And Trunk Lines Under Lal Commission Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Remittance inflows up by 9.4% and Inflation down to 3.75% in mid-March: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Trump Announces 90-day Pause In Reciprocal Tariffs, Except For China By Agencies Apr 10, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025
Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75