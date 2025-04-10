Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra elected as Bar Association president

Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra has been elected as the President of the Bar Association.
Mishra received 5,052 votes, while his closest competitor , senior advocate Raman Shrestha, received 2,621 votes, resulting in a difference of 2,431 votes between them.
