Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra elected as Bar Association president

April 10, 2025, 3:42 p.m.

Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra has been elected as the President of the Bar Association.

Mishra received 5,052 votes, while his closest competitor , senior advocate Raman Shrestha, received 2,621 votes, resulting in a difference of 2,431 votes between them.

Nepal Bar1.jpg

Nepal Bar 2.jpg

