India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal

The ongoing talks between customs officials of the two countries, which have been ongoing since Thursday in Kathmandu, have concluded with a focus on making foreign trade between Nepal and India more convenient and simpler, as well as controlling illegal trade and revenue leakage.

Both sides have agreed to facilitate trade by making customs procedures paperless, reduce logistics costs, and cooperate in controlling unauthorized trade.

Mahesh Bhattarai, Director General of the Department of Customs, informed that India has agreed to recognize the Certificate of Origin issued through the Nepal National Single Window System.

Similarly, both sides have agreed to enter into an understanding for the exchange of advance information on import and export, to advance an agreement on mutual cooperation on customs, and to promote trade by building the necessary physical infrastructure in the border areas.

It has been agreed to expand quarantine facilities at the Nepal-India border, extend the Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), which is currently used in rail trade from third countries to Nepal via India, to road (truck) as well, and reduce costs.

It is reported that discussions and agreements were reached on issues including the early construction and commissioning of the Integrated Checkpoints (ICPs) under construction in Bhairahawa and Chandni Dodhara, and the operation of rail cargo services in Biratnagar.

In the talks that began on March 11 and ended today, Nepal's negotiating team was led by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director General of the Department of Customs, while India's side was led by Abhay Kumar Srivastava, Director General of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.