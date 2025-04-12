Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu

On the eve of the International Day of Human Space flight and Cosmonautics Day in Russia, Ambassador of Russia to Nepal Alexey Novikov and the whole Embassy staff today offered traditional Nepali garland to the monument of Yuri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut who was the first man in the world history to go to space.

The staff of the Russian Embassy in Nepal, the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Nepali alumni of Soviet and Russian universities, representatives of local authorities, as well as students of the Embassy School gathered to honor the memory of the first human in space — Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin.

Flowers and traditional Nepali garlands were laid at his bust, located in the Central Park of Kathmandu, read a press note issued by the Russian Embassy in Nepal.

Ambassador of Russia to Nepal, Alexey Novikov, delivered a welcoming address, highlighting the heroism of Gagarin and the outstanding contributions of Soviet engineers and scientists who paved the way for humanity’s journey into space. He emphasized the deep significance and pride in the fact that it was a Russian citizen who became the first human to venture into Earth’s orbit.

President of the Association of Graduates of Soviet and Russian Universities in Nepal, Sushma Karki Ranjit, noted that the high-quality education provided by institutions in the USSR and Russia continues to play an important role in maintaining Russia’s leading position in advanced fields, including space exploration.

The event’s atmosphere was further enriched by a heartfelt performance by students, dedicated to the dream of reaching for the stars.