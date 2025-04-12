Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu

Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu

April 12, 2025, 1:29 p.m.

On the eve of the International Day of Human Space flight and Cosmonautics Day in Russia, Ambassador of Russia to Nepal Alexey Novikov and the whole Embassy staff today offered traditional Nepali garland to the monument of Yuri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut who was the first man in the world history to go to space.

The staff of the Russian Embassy in Nepal, the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Nepali alumni of Soviet and Russian universities, representatives of local authorities, as well as students of the Embassy School gathered to honor the memory of the first human in space — Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin.

Flowers and traditional Nepali garlands were laid at his bust, located in the Central Park of Kathmandu, read a press note issued by the Russian Embassy in Nepal.

Ambassador of Russia to Nepal, Alexey Novikov, delivered a welcoming address, highlighting the heroism of Gagarin and the outstanding contributions of Soviet engineers and scientists who paved the way for humanity’s journey into space. He emphasized the deep significance and pride in the fact that it was a Russian citizen who became the first human to venture into Earth’s orbit.

President of the Association of Graduates of Soviet and Russian Universities in Nepal, Sushma Karki Ranjit, noted that the high-quality education provided by institutions in the USSR and Russia continues to play an important role in maintaining Russia’s leading position in advanced fields, including space exploration.

The event’s atmosphere was further enriched by a heartfelt performance by students, dedicated to the dream of reaching for the stars.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army
Apr 12, 2025
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance
Apr 12, 2025
India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal
Apr 12, 2025
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala
Apr 12, 2025
If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala
Apr 12, 2025

More on National

Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 37 minutes ago
India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 32 minutes ago
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 35 minutes ago
POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Culture of Impunity By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 17 hours ago
Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra elected as Bar Association president By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Nepal’s recent Economic Growth: Critical observations ? By Shanker Man Singh Apr 12, 2025
If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Chinese President Xi Denounces US Tariffs Amid Trade War By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
BIMSTEC SUMMIT: Nepal’s Stand By A Correspondent Apr 11, 2025
Nepal has a significant opportunity to grow through foreign direct investment (FDI) By Chandra Prasad Dhakal Apr 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75