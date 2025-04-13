Maoist Center and Chinese Communist Part Leaders Meet in Chongqing, China

A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), which is on a visit to Chongqing, China, has met with senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Chongqing.

Maoist Center Secretary Dinanath Sharma, central members Ramdwip Acharya, Lekhnath Neupane, and leaders participated in the meeting held at the Party School Department in Chongqing city on Thursday evening.

On the occasion, Secretary Sharma said that there is a deep relationship between the Maoist Center and the Communist Party of China (CPC). "This is not just a party-to-party relationship, but there is also a close people-to-people relationship between us. All Nepalis have been expressing deep love, affection and respect for China,"

Secretary Sharma said that Chinese scholars have increased the importance of Nepal by informing the outside world about the birth of Buddha in Nepal in history, adding that the relationship between China and Nepal is multidimensional, including cultural, religious, and economic.

He said, "Such meetings will further deepen and deepen the Nepal-China friendship, and the development here has impressed us. Nepal has many things to learn from China. Nepal has adopted a policy of moving forward by reaching an understanding with China on some issues."

During the meeting, the Communist Party of China and the Maoist Center agreed to exchange experiences on ideological issues and conduct training programs in a more systematic manner.

On the occasion, Liu Xiaoyou, head of the Party School Department of Chongqing Municipality, said that China attaches great importance to relations with Nepal and is always ready to work and cooperate for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

Referring to the 70th anniversary of the Nepal-China relationship, Leader Liu expressed the view of expanding relations between the two countries in the fields of education, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges and strengthening practical cooperation.