Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu And Pokhara

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu And Pokhara

April 14, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be parley cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Simara Biratnagar, Janapur, Bhairawa, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Biska Jatra 2082: Origin And Importance
Apr 14, 2025
It Is Time For The Congress To Take A Wise Decision: Dr. Koirala
Apr 14, 2025
Bikram Sambat or Vickram Sambat 2082: History And Importance
Apr 14, 2025
'Prithvipath' Should Be The Mainstream of politics from now on: Former King Gyanendra
Apr 14, 2025
COAS General Sigdel Decorated Medical Personnel of Nepal Army Returned From Myanmar
Apr 13, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Biratngar, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Biska Jatra 2082: Origin And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2025
It Is Time For The Congress To Take A Wise Decision: Dr. Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2025
Bikram Sambat or Vickram Sambat 2082: History And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2025
'Prithvipath' Should Be The Mainstream of politics from now on: Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2025
Trump Considering Separate Tariffs On Electronics By Agencies Apr 14, 2025
Thailand Observes Songkran New Year festival By Agencies Apr 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75