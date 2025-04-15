We will increase investment in tourism and hydropower: FNCCI President Dhakal

April 15, 2025, 8:46 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, president of Federation of Nepal Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has said that investment in tourism and hydropower will be increased to increase youth employment. He said that the government has also initiated an investment-friendly environment.

He also said that the government should create an environment as foreign investors are looking to invest in Nepal. He also believes that Nepal can become self-reliant if investment in tourism, hydropower and agricultural sectors is increased.

At a greeting exchange program organized by the Dhorpatan Daily, published from Baglung, Dhakal said that employment could be increased if foreigners also increased their investment.

He also said that the path to an investment-friendly environment will be paved next year as the government has agreed to the agenda set by the third executive meeting of the federation held in the Dhorpatan Valley last year.

He believed that if the businessmen who invested could be respected, unemployment would also be eliminated. He said that the government has already started fulfilling its agenda, including reducing interest rates on banks and repealing the Black Market Act.

Dhakal said that he wanted to avoid the impact of the global economic crisis. He said that the investment-friendly environment was created because the banks and the government paid attention to the decisions of the federation's executive meeting held in the Dhorpatan Valley that year.

