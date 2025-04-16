Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor

April 16, 2025, 8:43 a.m.

Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Tribhuvan University, KP Sharma Oli, has assigned Rector Prof Dr Khadga KC with the responsibility of Vice Chancellor for three months.

The post had remained vacant after Vice Chancellor Keshar Jung Baral resigned from the post.

Rector KC has been assigned with the responsibility of VC following the decision of Chancellor Oli as per the Clause 21 of the Tribhuvan University Act, 2049 until appointment of next VC.

The resignation tendered by Baral was approved on April 10 reports RSS.

