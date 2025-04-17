Himalaya Airlines continues its CSR bonding with Prayas Nepal children

Marking a decade of operations in the skies, Himalaya Airlines, continues to deepen its commitment to community through its long-standing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Step Towards Education”. As a part of its CSR initiative, the airline has once again extended its support for the upcoming academic year for the children of Prayas Nepal with the yearlong educational supplies.

Himalaya Airlines handed over the educational supplies including coursebooks for various grade levels, notebooks, registers, school shoes/tennis shoes, and other essentials on April 17, 2025. Recognizing the importance of overall well-being, this year Himalaya also added the bedsheets and bath towels for the children’s comfort and hygiene.

During the handover program in presence of Mr. Vijay Shrestha, Vice President Administration of Himalaya Airlines, Mrs. Ujjwala Dali, Head of Brand Department, shared “For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of visiting Prayas Nepal with this “Step Towards Education” initiative. Each year, I’ve watched these children grow into confident, capable young individuals with bright futures ahead. Many have already integrated into society and are independently forging their own paths. Witnessing this transformation is truly heartwarming—it reaffirms the purpose and value of every step we’ve taken together.”

Ms. Mani Joshi, President of Prayas Nepal, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the continued support, “We are deeply grateful to Himalaya Airlines for being a consistent pillar of strength for Prayas Nepal. Their contributions go far beyond material support—they bring encouragement, hope, and continuity to the lives of these children. Congratulations to Himalaya Airlines on completing 10 years of service, and we wish them continued success in the years to come.”

Over the last 22 years, Prayas Nepal has positively impacted countless lives through its empowering programs. Today, it is home to 18 vibrant and determined children who are being nurtured into confident, responsible individuals, empowered to uphold and contribute to the mission of the organization in their own meaningful ways.

As Himalaya Airlines celebrates a decade of service, its continued dedication to giving back to the community stands as a testament to the company’s values and vision for a more inclusive and supportive society.