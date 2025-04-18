RPP To Hold Protest In Restricted Areas Of Kathmandu On April 20

The National Democracy Party (RPP) has decided to hold a protest in restricted areas of Kathmandu on April 20.

Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden told Deshsanchar that the decision was taken at a meeting of the party's central executive committee held at the party's central office in Dhumbarahi on Thursday.

He said that the decision to hold the protest in the restricted area was taken because the government was trying to restrict the citizens' right to freedom of expression. According to him, the meeting also decided to expand the party organization and take the protest together.

He has also decided to organize protest rallies, sit-ins and demonstrations in all 77 districts on April 21. He said that it has also been decided to strengthen the organization and focus the movement in every ward of the valley.

He said, "Our party working committee meeting held today has decided to take the party organization and the movement together. In the process, we have also decided to hold a movement in the restricted area of Kathmandu on Baisakh 7."

He informed that it has been decided to vigorously pursue the political and legal fight for the release of the leaders arrested after the Tinkune movement.

He said that a special committee has been formed to organize the party's agitation-related programs. He said that additional agitation programs will be decided later.