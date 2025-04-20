Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba to head to Bangkok to chair UN Meeting

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba to head to Bangkok to chair UN Meeting

April 20, 2025, 9:36 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba is leaving for Thailand on 20 April 2025 to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which will be held from 21 to 25 April 2025 in Bangkok. She is going to Chair the 81st session of the Commission.

The theme of the session is ‘Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific’.

Foreign Minister is leading a Nepali delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Planning Commission, and Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok. She will return to Kathmandu on 25 April 2025.

